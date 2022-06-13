IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

IDBA stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.19). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,034.13% and a negative return on equity of 117.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA ( NASDAQ:IDBA Get Rating ) by 1,539.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

