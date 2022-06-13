IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $179.19

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $179.19 and last traded at $180.28, with a volume of 1757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.30.

The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in IDEX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

