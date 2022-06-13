IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $650.33.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $345.89 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $330.66 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $423.41 and a 200-day moving average of $507.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after buying an additional 171,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,010,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after acquiring an additional 254,033 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

