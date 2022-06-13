IDT (NYSE:IDT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.02

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get IDT alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director Howard S. Jonas sold 42,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $1,313,904.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,084,849 shares in the company, valued at $63,858,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in IDT during the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in IDT by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.