IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Short Interest Down 46.5% in May

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the May 15th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,086,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFAN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 802,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,070,601. IFAN Financial has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.
IFAN Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
