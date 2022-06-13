Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Shares Up 13.3%

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Rating) shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 347,770 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 246,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a market capitalization of C$18.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.
Imagine Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ILI)
Featured Articles
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Imagine Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagine Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.