ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.24

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 10962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.
The company has a market cap of $703.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,822 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,652,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,520,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.
About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
