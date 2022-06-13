ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.24

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 10962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

The company has a market cap of $703.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 140.30% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. The business’s revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,822 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,652,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,520,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

