IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.32

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 162676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a market capitalization of C$50.19 million and a P/E ratio of -175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 10.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.47.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

