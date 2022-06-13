Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Update

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the May 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMBBY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,630 ($20.43) to GBX 1,780 ($22.31) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 2,250 ($28.20) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($26.32) to GBX 2,300 ($28.82) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $25.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.2546 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Imperial Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.