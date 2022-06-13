Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Gap Up to $54.16

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.16, but opened at $56.07. Imperial Oil shares last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 38,661 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 12.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

