Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Gap Up to $54.16

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.16, but opened at $56.07. Imperial Oil shares last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 38,661 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMO. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 501,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,717 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 118.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 73.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 274,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 116,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

