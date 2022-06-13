Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Shares Gap Up to $54.16

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.16, but opened at $56.07. Imperial Oil shares last traded at $54.31, with a volume of 39,063 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.53.
About Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
