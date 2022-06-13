Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Shares Gap Up to $54.16

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.16, but opened at $56.07. Imperial Oil shares last traded at $54.31, with a volume of 39,063 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 7.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

