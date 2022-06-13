Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Shares Gap Up to $54.16

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.16, but opened at $56.07. Imperial Oil shares last traded at $54.31, with a volume of 39,063 shares trading hands.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 7.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (NYSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.