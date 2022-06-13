Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 14th.

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

Shares of IMPP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.73. 2,110,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,865,398. Imperial Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

