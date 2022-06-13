Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Short Interest Update

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Imperium Technology Group stock traded down 0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching 1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,474. Imperium Technology Group has a 52 week low of 1.33 and a 52 week high of 4.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 2.06.

Imperium Technology Group Company Profile

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells home furnishing products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Stainless Steel Furnishings, Property Investment, Money Lending, and Other Game. The company produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms.

