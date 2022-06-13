Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Short Interest Update

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Imperium Technology Group stock traded down 0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching 1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,474. Imperium Technology Group has a 52 week low of 1.33 and a 52 week high of 4.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 2.06.
Imperium Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
