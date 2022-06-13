Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.11

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.11 and last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 4947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.26.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,859.04, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.51 million and a P/E ratio of 27.63.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$220.69 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

