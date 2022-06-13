INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $58.98

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.98 and last traded at $59.23, with a volume of 488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INDT. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 7,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $505,801.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 91,312 shares of company stock valued at $6,564,178. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

About INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.