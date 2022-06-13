Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $87.89

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.89 and last traded at $87.91, with a volume of 409865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.84.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.03.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.