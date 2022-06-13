Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the May 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IFNNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($48.39) to €38.50 ($41.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Infineon Technologies from €50.00 ($53.76) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($47.31) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($55.91) to €44.00 ($47.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

IFNNY stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

