Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.86

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 69051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Macquarie started coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 275,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

