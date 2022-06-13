Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $119.47

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $119.47 and last traded at $119.60, with a volume of 6061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IIPR. Craig Hallum upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.28.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

