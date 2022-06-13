Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IPXHY stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. Inpex has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

