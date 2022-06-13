Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IPXHY stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. Inpex has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
