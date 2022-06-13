Insider Buying: Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Director Purchases 1,200 Shares of Stock

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.44. 19,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,778. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.09.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 493,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

