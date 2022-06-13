Insider Buying: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Acquires 16,000 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) Director Mortimer Berkowitz III purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,871.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $7.28. 26,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,148. The company has a market capitalization of $740.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.72 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 147.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

