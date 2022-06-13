Insider Buying: BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Insider Purchases 1,800 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating) insider Louise Nash bought 1,800 shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 594 ($7.44) per share, for a total transaction of £10,692 ($13,398.50).
LON THRG opened at GBX 565.45 ($7.09) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 647.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 772.70. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 543 ($6.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,046 ($13.11). The company has a market capitalization of £580.24 million and a PE ratio of 2.50.
