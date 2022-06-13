Insider Buying: BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Insider Purchases 1,800 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating) insider Louise Nash bought 1,800 shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 594 ($7.44) per share, for a total transaction of £10,692 ($13,398.50).

LON THRG opened at GBX 565.45 ($7.09) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 647.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 772.70. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 543 ($6.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,046 ($13.11). The company has a market capitalization of £580.24 million and a PE ratio of 2.50.

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

