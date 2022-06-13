Insider Buying: Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Acquires 840 Shares of Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) insider Dagmar Kent Kershaw purchased 840 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,360 ($29.57) per share, with a total value of £19,824 ($24,842.11).

Brooks Macdonald Group stock opened at GBX 2,350 ($29.45) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,375.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,445.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £380.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,960 ($24.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,800 ($35.09). The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRK shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,450 ($30.70) to GBX 2,550 ($31.95) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

