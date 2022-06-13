Insider Buying: Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$164,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,556,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,162,102.80.

John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, John Albert Brussa acquired 20,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$164,000.00.

On Monday, June 6th, John Albert Brussa acquired 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.76 per share, with a total value of C$87,600.00.

Cardinal Energy stock traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,746. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.94. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.73.

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$174.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.8127593 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

