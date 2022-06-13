Insider Buying: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.85 per share, with a total value of $329,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,027 shares in the company, valued at $726,127.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CBSH traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.82. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $476,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 117,695 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $1,100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 87.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,521,000 after purchasing an additional 224,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

