Insider Buying: Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $68,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,291,873 shares in the company, valued at $12,118,389.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CMPX stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 121,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,015. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

