Insider Buying: Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $68,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,291,873 shares in the company, valued at $12,118,389.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CMPX stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 121,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,015. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.80.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.
About Compass Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass Therapeutics (CMPX)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.