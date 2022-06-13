Insider Buying: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Purchases 28,400 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) Director Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga acquired 28,400 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,532.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 879,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,787.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of FTCI stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTCI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.09.
About FTC Solar (Get Rating)
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
