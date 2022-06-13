Insider Buying: FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Major Shareholder Purchases 78,850 Shares of Stock

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) major shareholder St. Albans Global Management, bought 78,850 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $999,818.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,078,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,554,746. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

St. Albans Global Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, St. Albans Global Management, purchased 6,650 shares of FutureFuel stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $108,195.50.

FF traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $7.23. 267,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,069. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $316.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 7.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

