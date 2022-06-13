Insider Buying: Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) Insider Acquires 8,354 Shares of Stock

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) insider Kath Kearney Croft acquired 8,354 shares of Learning Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £10,024.80 ($12,562.41).
LTG stock opened at GBX 113.25 ($1.42) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.55. The firm has a market cap of £891.66 million and a PE ratio of 59.53. Learning Technologies Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 111.90 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 238.20 ($2.98).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.
About Learning Technologies Group (Get Rating)
Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.
