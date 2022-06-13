Insider Buying: LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Frary also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00.

Shares of LXP stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 46,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,870. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.75.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

LXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.