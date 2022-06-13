Insider Buying: New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Director Acquires 35,000 Shares of Stock

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,851,087. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 383,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

