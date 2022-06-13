Insider Buying: Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Director Acquires 4,037 Shares of Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) Director Craig A. Collard purchased 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,164.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,812.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ OPNT traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $10.88. 45,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $37.71.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
