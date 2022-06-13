Insider Buying: Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Director Acquires 4,037 Shares of Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) Director Craig A. Collard purchased 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,164.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,812.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ OPNT traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $10.88. 45,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $37.71.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

