Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT) Insider Purchases 42 Shares of Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Timothy Cowper acquired 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.51) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($189.47).

Shares of LON:ONT traded down GBX 11.38 ($0.14) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 320.12 ($4.01). 2,514,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,479. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of -14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 239 ($2.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 736 ($9.22). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 322.86.

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

ONT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($9.90) to GBX 710 ($8.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.01) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.77) to GBX 500 ($6.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 671 ($8.41) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.