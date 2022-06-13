Insider Buying: Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Insider Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) insider Sime Armoyan bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,753,000 shares in the company, valued at C$42,189,460.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 12th, Sime Armoyan purchased 200,700 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.80 per share, with a total value of C$962,356.50.
TSE:SOT.UN traded down C$0.08 on Monday, reaching C$4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,748. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$4.75 and a 1-year high of C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$380.83 million and a PE ratio of 6.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.03.
SOT.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.38.
Slate Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
