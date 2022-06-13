Insider Buying: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Acquires 46,500 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto acquired 46,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,705.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,513,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,500.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Anthony Noto purchased 16,907 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $112,431.55.

On Monday, June 6th, Anthony Noto bought 21,750 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,075.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Anthony Noto purchased 37,056 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $249,016.32.

On Thursday, May 19th, Anthony Noto acquired 13,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Anthony Noto bought 17,375 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $149,772.50.

NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 50,957,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,001,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.84.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $23,736,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 229,213 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

