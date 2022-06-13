Insider Buying: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Director Purchases 53,500 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) Director Harvey M. Schwartz purchased 53,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $299,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 283,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SOFI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 50,957,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,001,641. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.