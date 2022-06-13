Insider Buying: The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Director Buys 34,500 Shares of Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $430,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Manitowoc stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 199,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,307. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $27.37. The company has a market cap of $411.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.11.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 48.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 583,619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after buying an additional 458,407 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,890,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after buying an additional 249,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 380,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 193,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

