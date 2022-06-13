Insider Buying: The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Insider Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating) insider Chuk Kin Lau acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £13,600 ($17,042.61).

Chuk Kin Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Chuk Kin Lau acquired 2,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £3,200 ($4,010.03).

On Friday, April 22nd, Chuk Kin Lau purchased 10,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £17,600 ($22,055.14).

On Wednesday, April 20th, Chuk Kin Lau bought 5,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($10,651.63).

On Thursday, April 14th, Chuk Kin Lau bought 25,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £40,500 ($50,751.88).

On Monday, April 11th, Chuk Kin Lau bought 25,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £38,250 ($47,932.33).

LON QRT traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 156 ($1.95). The stock had a trading volume of 11,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,153. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a one year low of GBX 72.41 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 178 ($2.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.26. The stock has a market cap of £63.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 161.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.33.

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and intellectual property products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

