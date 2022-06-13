Insider Buying: Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) CEO Purchases 60,000 Shares of Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) CEO Marc Stapley purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,897.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $54.13.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.98 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veracyte by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,244 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,440,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,299,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

