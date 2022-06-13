Insider Selling: AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) CEO Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Barrett Mooney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, May 17th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $19,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $23,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $26,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $57,600.00.

On Saturday, April 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. 24,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,866. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.31. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 292.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 455.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems (Get Rating)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.