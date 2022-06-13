Insider Selling: AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) CEO Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $19,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barrett Mooney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $23,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $26,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $57,600.00.

On Saturday, April 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $51,100.00.

Shares of UAVS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.68. 24,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.31.

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 292.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAVS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 455.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

