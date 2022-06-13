Insider Selling: AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) CEO Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barrett Mooney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $19,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $23,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $57,600.00.

On Saturday, April 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $51,100.00.

UAVS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. 24,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.31. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $6.32.

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 292.20%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAVS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,458,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,133 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 4,657.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 679,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 665,123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 21.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 211,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,752,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 194,614 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

