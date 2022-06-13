Insider Selling: AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN UAVS traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.31. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $6.32.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 292.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAVS. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 57,634 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

