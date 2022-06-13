Insider Selling: AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSEAMERICAN UAVS traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.31. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $6.32.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 292.20%.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS)
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.