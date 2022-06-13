Insider Selling: AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Director Sells 4,125 Shares of Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) Director Grant A. Begley sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $26,441.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Grant A. Begley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Grant A. Begley sold 4,125 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $30,360.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Grant A. Begley sold 4,125 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $19,181.25.

AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 292.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAVS. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 30.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 123,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,796,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 44,122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 29,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,610,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems (Get Rating)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

