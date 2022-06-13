Insider Selling: agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells 5,396 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $112,776.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $226,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $105,653.68.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $106,678.92.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $88,872.12.

On Thursday, April 28th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $98,746.80.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 6,296 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $139,393.44.

AGL traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.55. 1,551,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,377. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

AGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 12.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

