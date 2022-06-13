Insider Selling: Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brady stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.30. 3,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Brady had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 93.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Brady in the first quarter valued at about $549,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brady in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Brady in the first quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Brady by 740.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.