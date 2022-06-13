Insider Selling: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Sells 5,309 Shares of Stock

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 5,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $76,290.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,282.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CWCO traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 173,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $14.77.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

